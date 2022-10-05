Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

