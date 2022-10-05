Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,531. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,530.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000.

(Get Rating)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.