Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

GCG stock opened at C$26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$710.97 million and a P/E ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.40. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$26.99 and a 1 year high of C$45.00.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.