Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) to Issue Dividend of $1.14

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 1.1419 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Guangdong Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

GGDVY stock opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. Guangdong Investment has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $73.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GGDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Guangdong Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Guangdong Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

