GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Trading Up 0.5%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 71,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 158,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTBP shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of GT Biopharma from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

GT Biopharma Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GT Biopharma ( OTCMKTS:GTBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $730,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in GT Biopharma by 587.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 58,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

About GT Biopharma

(Get Rating)

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.