Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $159.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 877,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 77,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 84,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PAC stock opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.50. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $112.88 and a twelve month high of $167.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 42.53%. The firm had revenue of $330.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

