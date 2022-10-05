Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 24.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 463,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

Grosvenor Capital Management stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Grosvenor Capital Management Announces Dividend

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 186.25% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $104.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

