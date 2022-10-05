Gridcoin (GRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million

Gridcoin (GRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Gridcoin has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $25,203.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gridcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032776 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000139 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Gridcoin

Gridcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 447,235,889 coins and its circulating supply is 416,582,857 coins. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

Buying and Selling Gridcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million.Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android.The official GridCoin ticker is “GRC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

