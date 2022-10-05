Grid Metals (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Trading Up 7.1%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) shares were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 65,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Grid Metals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

About Grid Metals

(Get Rating)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.