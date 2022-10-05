Grid Metals (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Trading Up 7.1%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) shares were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 65,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Grid Metals Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
About Grid Metals
Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grid Metals (MSMGF)
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.