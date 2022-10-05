Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 310,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Green Plains Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $289.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 1,685.26%.

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Plains Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.43%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 105.88%.

In other Green Plains Partners news, insider Michelle Mapes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

