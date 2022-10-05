Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 19,704,275 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 642% from the average session volume of 2,656,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Green Organic Dutchman Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$89.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

