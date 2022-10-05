Green Climate World Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (WGC)

Green Climate World (WGC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Green Climate World has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Green Climate World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001587 BTC on exchanges. Green Climate World has a market capitalization of $318.30 million and $55,781.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Green Climate World Coin Profile

Green Climate World’s launch date was May 10th, 2021. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Green Climate World’s official website is greenclimate.io. The Reddit community for Green Climate World is https://reddit.com/r/GreenClimateWorld.

Green Climate World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Climate world is a project aiming to improve the life on our planet.The core of the project is the WGC Token. The WGC token is a blockchain based cryptocurrency and also a ledger. All logs will be secure on the blockchain with no possibility for any kind of tempering or erasing by anyone.The main goal of Green Climate world is recording atmospheric data to their blockchain and planting trees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Green Climate World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Green Climate World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Green Climate World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

