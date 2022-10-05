Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Golden Share Resources Co. (CVE:GSH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Golden Share Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.60, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29.

Golden Share Resources Company Profile

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake, Ontario; and the Band-Ore project located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

