Golden Doge (GDOGE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Golden Doge has a market cap of $1.36 million and $43,598.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Doge coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golden Doge has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golden Doge alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golden Doge Profile

Golden Doge’s genesis date was July 9th, 2021. Golden Doge’s total supply is 98,832,507,058,298,400 coins. The official website for Golden Doge is goldendoge.finance. Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Doge

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Doge is a community-driven Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token that has built a “Golden Vault'' to earn holders a passive income. Following the patented formula of many meme coins before it, Golden Doge levies a 10% fee on every buy and sell transaction, which gets redistributed to existing coin holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Doge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Doge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Doge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Doge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Doge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.