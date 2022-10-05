Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 10,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 712,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.
GGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Gogoro in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gogoro in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.60 target price for the company.
The stock's fifty day moving average is $4.97.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gogoro stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.
