Godsey & Gibb Associates Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 330.9% during the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,155,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,255. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average is $103.42.

