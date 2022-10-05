Godsey & Gibb Associates Sells 200 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Godsey & Gibb Associates cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Clorox were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Clorox by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Clorox by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Clorox Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CLX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,594. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.90. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 126.88%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

