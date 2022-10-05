Godsey & Gibb Associates Purchases Shares of 350 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,214. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.74 and a 200 day moving average of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.08 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

