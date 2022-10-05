Godsey & Gibb Associates Purchases New Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Gentex makes up 0.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,480,000 after purchasing an additional 249,822 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Gentex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,217,000 after purchasing an additional 762,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. 7,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $463.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

