Godsey & Gibb Associates Purchases New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,629,000. United Parcel Service makes up about 9.8% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.5 %

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.06. The stock had a trading volume of 62,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.39 and its 200 day moving average is $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.