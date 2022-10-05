Godsey & Gibb Associates Invests $66,000 in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,854,000 after acquiring an additional 193,486 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,749,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,316,000 after acquiring an additional 130,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after acquiring an additional 713,391 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,813,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,109,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,109,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $98.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.