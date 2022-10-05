GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 205,000 Shares

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $8,238,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.20. 273,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,685. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.84.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. GMS had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GMS by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

