Glynn Capital Management LLC Sells 845,537 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Glynn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,505,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845,537 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 2.8% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $13,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 58.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 779,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,416,216. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $27.11.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,089,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,662. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

