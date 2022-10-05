Glynn Capital Management LLC Has $17.20 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Glynn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the period. Twilio makes up approximately 3.6% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Twilio worth $17,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,240 shares of company stock worth $925,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $76.68. The company had a trading volume of 57,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $99.62.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

