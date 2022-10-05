Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Globe Life has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Globe Life Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE GL opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.36. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,963 shares of company stock worth $6,924,008. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

