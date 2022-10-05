Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 2.9% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 118,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

PAVE stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. 797,995 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

