Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) Trading Up 2.6%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.74. Approximately 2,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.
