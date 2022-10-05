Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.49. Approximately 2,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37.

Institutional Trading of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.45% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.