Global Utility Smart Digital Token (GUSDT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $38,045.00

Global Utility Smart Digital Token (GUSDT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Global Utility Smart Digital Token has a total market cap of $56.25 million and approximately $38,045.00 worth of Global Utility Smart Digital Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Utility Smart Digital Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Global Utility Smart Digital Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Global Utility Smart Digital Token Coin Profile

Global Utility Smart Digital Token launched on January 11th, 2020. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s official Twitter account is @GIBcapitalgroup. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s official website is gusdt.io.

Buying and Selling Global Utility Smart Digital Token

According to CryptoCompare, “GUSDT aims to be a platform that is open, transparent and gives startups and investors the option to connect and create an ecosystem of potential underlying businesses. GUSDT envisions assisting entrepreneurs and innovators looking to raise capital by connecting them with the right investors and in doing so allowing the investors to get the highest returns on their investment.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Utility Smart Digital Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Utility Smart Digital Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Utility Smart Digital Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

