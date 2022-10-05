Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.12

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 1487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GBTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
