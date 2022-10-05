Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.12

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTGGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 1487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

