Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.12

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 1487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

About Global Business Travel Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.