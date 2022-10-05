GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$106.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.41 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.64 EPS.

GitLab Stock Up 6.3 %

GitLab stock opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTLB. Scotiabank started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GitLab to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen increased their target price on GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.46.

In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $4,102,671.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,196 shares of company stock worth $7,802,480. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in GitLab during the second quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

