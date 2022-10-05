GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down to $54.46

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.46, but opened at $52.08. GitLab shares last traded at $53.26, with a volume of 1,341 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.51.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,860.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,196 shares of company stock valued at $7,802,480 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 185.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.