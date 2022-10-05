Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.91

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.91 and traded as low as C$38.83. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$39.43, with a volume of 663,651 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIL. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.74.

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.4699999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

