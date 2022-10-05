GFG Capital LLC Sells 33 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

GFG Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.00.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $7.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $584.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,976. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $664.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $657.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.23 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

