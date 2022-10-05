GFG Capital LLC Sells 190 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.01. The company had a trading volume of 31,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,110. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.40 and its 200-day moving average is $243.32. The company has a market capitalization of $125.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

