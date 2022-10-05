GFG Capital LLC Sells 1,722 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

GFG Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 3.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

VLUE traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.44. The company had a trading volume of 885,104 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

