GFG Capital LLC Has $978,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
