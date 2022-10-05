GFG Capital LLC Has $590,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,080,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.67. The company has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $164.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.