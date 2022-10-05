GFG Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,432 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,042. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $197.03 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.04.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

