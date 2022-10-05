GFG Capital LLC Acquires 426 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Brightworth boosted its holdings in Target by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Target by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 66,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.83. The stock had a trading volume of 86,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.94. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

