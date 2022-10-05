GFG Capital LLC Acquires 415 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 25,570 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 692.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 32,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 48,461 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $133.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average is $135.37. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $361.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

