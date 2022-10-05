Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.75. 19,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

