Geneva Partners LLC Sells 522 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Crown Castle by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,334,000 after buying an additional 381,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $150.36 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.18 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.22. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.