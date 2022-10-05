Geneva Partners LLC Has $300,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,763 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 128,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

