Geneva Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,571 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,259,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after buying an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after buying an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after buying an additional 229,177 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,036,000 after buying an additional 277,002 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

VYM opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.46. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.80 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

