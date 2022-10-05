Geneva Partners LLC Buys Shares of 36,437 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000. International Business Machines makes up 5.1% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

