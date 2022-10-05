General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 251.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,774 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in General Motors by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Wedbush dropped their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.61.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

