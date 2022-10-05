General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Trading Down 0.6 %

General Mills stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.05. 105,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,676,806. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

