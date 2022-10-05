General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,683,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after buying an additional 220,914 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

