Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Trading Down 6.4%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
Genel Energy Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.
Genel Energy Company Profile
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).
